Hamas official Marwan Issa (in red circle). Photo/X

JALUR GAZA – Marwan Issa, the number two person in the Hamas military has been reported killed in an Israeli fighter jet missile attack in Gaza, Palestine. To confirm this, the Israeli side is collecting a number of pieces of evidence from the scene.

Citing Reuters, Tuesday (12/3/2024), when the death of Marwan Issa is confirmed, this will be one of the great achievements for Israel.

Since the war that took place in October 2023, his name will be the highest ranking Hamas official killed.

So, who exactly is Marwan Issa? Read the following review to learn more about it.

Facts about Marwan Issa

1. Important Hamas Figures

Marwan Issa is not just any figure in Hamas. He became a figure whose reputation was respected, including by his enemies.

Quoting the Jerusalem Post, Marwan Issa is Mohammad Deif’s deputy in the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. In this case, Issa was tasked with representing the brigade in the Hamas political bureau.

In his activities, Issa has also been involved in many actions carried out by Hamas. Israel even accused him of being involved in planning the October 7 attack.

2. Has the nickname Shadow Man

Armed with his ability to hide himself very well, Marwan Issa has quite an interesting nickname. He is known as the ‘Shadow Man’ or ‘Shadow Man’.

Issa is also included as one of the Hamas leaders who are ‘most wanted’ by Israel. It is a group with Hamas leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh to Mohammed Deif.