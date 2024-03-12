Suara.com – Six legislative candidates or DPR RI legislative candidates for the Banten II electoral district (Cilegon City, Serang Regency and Serang City) could be seen at the Banten Province KPU Plenary last Sunday (10/3/2024).

Based on the plenary recapitulation of the Banten Province KPU, of the six legislative candidates who received the most votes and will later take office in Senayan, four of them are newcomer legislative candidates. The National Mandate Party legislative candidate even defeated the Deputy Chair of the MPR, Yandri Susanto, who is also the incumbent member of the DPR RI.

Based on the recapitulation of the Banten Province KPU, the legislative candidate who received the most votes first was from the NasDem party, Furtasan Ali with 144,953 votes, followed by Annisa MA Mahesa with 122,469 votes from the Gerindra Party, Edison Sitorus 113,815 from the PAN Party.

Then, PDIP legislative candidate Syarifah Ainun Jariyah with 83,565 votes, followed by PKS legislative candidate Jazuli Juwaini with 82,687 votes, and finally TB. Haerul Jaman from the Golkar Party with 81,687 votes.

Meanwhile, for the combined votes of political parties plus legislative candidates, PAN was in first place with 244,983 votes, NasDem 208,804 votes, Gerindra 197,429 votes, Golkar 174,577 votes, PKS 165,436 votes, and PDIP 143,703 votes.

It is known that in the 2019 DPR RI members from the Banten II electoral district, Durotun Nafisah from the Gerindra Party, Ichsan Soelistio from PDIP, then Tb Haerul Jaman from the Golkar Party.

Next, there is Jazuli Juwaini from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), Yandri Susanto from the National Mandate Party (PAN) and finally Nuraeni from the Democratic Party.

If we look at the legislative candidates who received the most votes, the DPR RI members for the 2024-2029 period will likely be dominated by newcomer legislative candidates, namely, Furtasan Ali Yusuf, Annisa MA Mahesa, Edison Sitorus, and Syarifah Ainun Jariyah. Meanwhile, the two incumbent legislative candidates who remain are Jazuli Juwaini and TB. Haerul Jaman.

Especially for Edison Sitorus from PAN, he even managed to defeat the votes of Yandri Susanto, who is the incumbent legislative candidate and currently serves as Chairman of the MPR.

Responding to Edison Sitorus who is expected to qualify for Senayan, Chairman of the Regional Representative Council of the Batak Muslim Association or DPD Ikabamus Cilegon, Imbalo Harahap, said that his party was grateful for Edison Sitorus’ vote acquisition which was very superior in Dapil 2 Banten.

“Mr. Edison is my General Chair of the Batak Muslim Association, of course I am proud that one of the representatives of our community can qualify for the DPR RI,” he said, Tuesday (12/3/2024)

Imbalo admitted that he was ready to guard Edison until he was appointed as a member of the DPR RI in the 2024-2029 period. He ensured that he would take action if there were parties who prevented Edison from being appointed as a member of the DPR RI.

“Me and my friends in Ikabamus are ready to control and install the body for Pak Edison until he is later appointed as a member of the DPR RI,” he said.

Imbalo also touched on Edison’s character which was accepted by the people of Cilegon and Serang, which are the areas where he is running for office as member of the DPR RI.

“Mr. Edison often socializes, cares and likes to go out into the community, in fact I hear a lot of people talking about the figure of Edison who cares about his constituents and often provides assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Edison Sitorus Success Team, Hadi Hazmudin, expressed his thanks to the success team volunteers spread across Cilegon City, Serang City and Serang Regency.

“Thanks to the prayers and extraordinary struggle of Mr. Edison Sitorus, based on the results of the D1 PPK recap which we have supervised together in each sub-district, we succeeded in obtaining 113,780 votes and at the same time entered the top three of Dapil 2 Banten.

Hadi said, the work carried out by volunteers and the success team for more than a year has paid off with satisfactory results. Hadi admitted that he was confident and optimistic that Edison would certainly sit and be elected to represent PAN as a member of the DPR RI for the 2024-2029 period.

Contributor: Yandi Sofyan