Prosecutors have asked for 18 years in prison for two alleged property robbers in 2021. Two men, aged 36 and 38, are suspected of attempted aggravated manslaughter, complicity in making threats and complicity in arson.

On May 19, 2021, a brutal robbery took place in Amsterdam on a truck belonging to a money and valuables carrier and a precious metals company. The robbers fled in three cars, one of which disappeared from sight. The remaining robbers were caught up in a massive police chase that ended north of Amsterdam in a meadow near Brooke in Waterland. During the flight, shots were fired from an automatic firearm. A total of 14.5 million euros were stolen, of which 4.2 million have still not been found.

There are twelve suspects in total, eight of whom were previously sentenced to long prison terms. During the chase, one man was shot and killed by police. The 36-year-old man and 38-year-old man were not involved in the chase into Brooke-en-Waterland but were initially able to escape in a getaway car that was waiting in Diemen. Both men deny their involvement in the robbery, but the prosecutor’s office considers them active perpetrators and accomplices. A verdict in the case is expected on May 28, and the last two alleged robbers will appear in court at a later date.

