Dilemma

According to a recent study by the FNV trade union, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport has an unsafe work environment. Employees are mostly victims of bullying and intimidation. It’s not just VWS: earlier this year the CNV union said more than a quarter of its staff were bullied in the workplace. What should you do if you see your colleague being bullied?

Intervene at the very moment

Bullying in the workplace is a very big problem, says Laura Willems, chair of the Workplace Bullying Foundation. “We often think primarily about the impact on the victim, but it also affects the victim’s environment and colleagues. If you see your co-worker being treated poorly, it also makes you feel unsafe.”

“If an unsafe situation arises in the workplace, the most important advice to a co-worker is to intervene immediately, preferably at the very moment,” Willemse says. “This can be done by, for example, saying something like, “I hear you saying that and it scares me,” immediately after the offensive comment. If you told me that, I would feel very bad.” In this case, keep it to yourself and do not speak on behalf of the victim,” Willemse says.

Intervening is not an easy task: many people are afraid to speak up because they are afraid of becoming the next victim. Many people don’t dare intervene, especially when the bully is a manager (Willems says this happens in at least half of bullying cases).

So don’t overstep your boundaries, says José van Lieshout. As a psychosocial advisor at FNV, she is involved in bystander training for bullying. “Ask yourself what you want and dare to do it. If you are too interested in confronting the bully, you can, for example, divert the situation when an inappropriate joke is made by starting with a different topic or throwing something.”

Report this to the organization

“The least you can do is then approach the coworker who is being bullied, tell them you noticed the bullying, and ask if there is anything you can do for him or her,” Van Lieshout says. “This way you show your support, and people who find themselves in similar situations often show that they really enjoy it. And you may be able to refer someone to a confidential counselor.

If you don’t feel comfortable approaching the bully, you can also reach out to a confidential counselor as a colleague, Van Lieshout says. “As an outside observer, you are also affected by this situation, especially when you see that the organization is not intervening.” You can also report this to your manager, if he is not a bully, to the human resources department or to the labor protection service, although the latter is somewhat further away from the company.

“Go to someone you trust,” says Van Lieshout. It is important that the person you report to also uses this information. “If you discuss a bad situation and nothing changes—the organization doesn’t take action or doesn’t talk to the bully—then trust in the organization decreases. People become stressed, withdrawn and function less.”

If you don’t feel comfortable reporting yourself, you can also talk to your colleagues, says Willems. “You can tell them that you felt uncomfortable in a particular situation and ask if they share that discomfort. You can then collectively, relatively anonymously, report the unpleasant atmosphere or culture of fear.”

“This is also possible with the help of a works council,” says Willemse. “There is often little a consultant can do, especially if the report is anonymous. The works council is much less known, but has more legal powers. This council can solve the problem of intimidation and bad atmosphere among management and ensure that decisions are made.”

Many works councils could develop a better understanding of what they can do in such situations, Willems said. “Employers are often happy to help with this because they also benefit from resolving an unpleasant atmosphere as quickly and effectively as possible before it leads to absenteeism.”

So

It’s important to take action if you see a colleague being bullied. The form that actions take depends on what you dare to do and what you are comfortable with. Ideally, you will intervene at the moment of bullying, for example by saying that you do not like the comment. You can also, perhaps together with other colleagues, tell someone you trust in the company. Be sure to find the coworker who is being bullied and tell them you noticed the unpleasant behavior; Your colleague could really use this kind of support.

