The mystery behind the death of Giulia Erdas, the 40-year-old mother who died in a mysterious accident: the car she was driving was not hers

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Sunday 10 March, along state road 131, which connects the north and south of Sardinia. Unfortunately, a young mother of three girls, Giulia Erdas, lost her life at just 40 years old, due to a violent impact.

The police are working on the incident, also to understand what happened. There are so many points that don’t add up as to why the woman was driving this car and above all how the accident occurred.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on the evening of Sunday 10 March. Precisely along the state road 131, which connects the north and south of Sardinia, between the municipalities of Mogoro and Sardara. The 40-year-old who lived in the Morgongiori area was the mother of 3 little girls and from what her family says, she was experiencing a very delicate moment.

That evening he was driving a Ford C-Max that wasn’t his. When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, he skidded and eventually ended his run against the barriers that line the road. However, from the first investigations on the car there were no signs that would suggest sudden obstacles and there were no other vehicles involved.

The investigations into the death of Giulia Erdas: what doesn’t add up about what happened

Passers-by soon became alarmed to see the car in that condition. For this reason they immediately asked for the intervention of health workers, who soon arrived on site. However, they were unable to do anything for the woman except to declare her death.

The officers who arrived on site are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. From what the local newspaper, l’Unione Sarda writes, while walking through the streets of Mongogiori, he found the car with the keys inside and decided to go for a ride.

She left behind three little girls and from what the local newspaper writes, she was experiencing a moment of great fragility. Many in these hours are trying to show condolence and closeness to her loved ones.