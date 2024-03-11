Los Angeles – Jasmine Paolini continues her journey at the WTA tournament in Indian Wells. Azzurra beat Russian Anna Kalinskaya (2 sets to 1) with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. She reached Lucia Bronzetti in the third round. And this is still a record for Italy, which now has two players in the round of 16.

Match history – supertennistv.it

After exchanging breaks early in the match, Paolini shows off his explosive power from the first shots in the exchange. Her second break of the set was decisive and saw her serve to close the score at 5-3.

As has already been made clear in the previous two matches this season, against an opponent like Kalinskaya with geometric tennis who can put more weight on the ball, Paolini needs strong explosive power on the first shot of a serve or return. In fact, if she loses field, if she starts playing higher and closer to the center, she will be more vulnerable to her opponent’s acceleration. But if Paolini leads, playing with his feet close to the baseline, then he expands the space and reduces Kalinskaya’s reaction time: haste is not her best advisor. Paolini better interprets the desired story and at the first opportunity completes the score 6-3 with an additional 7 points and a modest 22% of the points won on the opponent’s second serve.

Even in the second, Kalinskaya found herself on the brink several times, erasing two break points in the first game and one in the third. The 25th racket of the world alternates beautiful decisions with truly banal mistakes, putting pressure on Paolini, but not enough to upset the balance of the match at least until the eighth game. However, as soon as he gets close, the breakthrough comes: a powerful diagonal return from the left, the ball bounces high, Paolini attacks it with a backhand, but it hits the net. Kalinskaya goes up 5-3 with a small step left before the match continues to the third set.

Paolini seems a little impressed and delivers something in the third set that starts at a clearly lower level than the previous two. Three errors cost the Tuscan the break at 2-3, but thanks to two double faults, a superb forehand and a noticeable push from the baseline, she immediately overturned the deficit (3-3). Paolini also has the opportunity to extend the 5-3 lead and serve, but she is the first to make a mistake on break point and free herself from the exchange with so much mutual tension. This is a signal. It’s like seeing the final of the title match in Doha again. Partial points will be less clear, but the result will not. Paolini holds on, shows noticeable improvements in his flying game, lasts longer and wins. Kalinskaya makes three mistakes in the last four points and the Italian can more than deservedly celebrate the 1/8 final match against Nadia Podoroska or Anastasia Potapova.

In the third round, Lucia Bronzetti also volunteered to challenge Cori Gauff. At this point, Italy again had two players at the BNP Paribas, WTA 1000 in Indian Wells for the first time since 2015: Errani and Pennetta then arrived and reached the quarter-finals.

Photo FITP – Giampiero Sposito