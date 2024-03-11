The parliamentary coordinator of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Rubén Moreira announced that this Monday he will send to the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, an incentive for them to vote on the opinion that proposes reducing the work week from 48 to 40 hours. .

“I was with some businessmen and they told me that they had been in some very important place and that they had been told that there was not going to be a vote. It seems that the oligarchy makes Morena jump rope so as not to move the ruling,” said the coordinator of the federal deputies of the PRI accompanied by the economist Mario di Costanzo.

In his Saturday night digital program, “Con Peras, Manzanas y Naranjas”, Moreria indicated that he has promoted the analysis and discussion of this ruling in the Plenary Session of the Chamber of Deputies, as a priority in this period of sessions and as a matter of public interest for Mexicans.

In his speech, the economist Mario di Costanzo said that everything seems to indicate that Morena is forgetting to address this initiative, while the Government never tires of saying that things are better even when the nine million Mexicans who receive a salary At least they now pay taxes that they didn’t before.

He highlighted that 4 out of every 10 people who currently work in the formal sector live in working poverty and cannot afford to purchase a basic basket, despite salary increases.

He emphasized that people’s income has not returned to 2018 levels, more is spent and the problem is inflation, although the government says it has decreased.

Di Costanzo maintained that the country has the sixth highest inflation of the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in food, that is, the average increase in these products is 7.3 percent and in medicines is higher than 7%. “People experience it when they go shopping at the supermarket, week after week, that things are more expensive.”

