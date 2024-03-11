The United States has wonderful states, full of opportunities and the American lifestyle that everyone dreams of. One of them is California, which stands out as one of the largest and most populated states. Characterized by its beautiful beaches and recognized worldwide for its technological contributions and to the film industry. However, a recent study, carried out by Rent Cafe, has revealed that in the state of California there is a city where it is impossible to find a house, since 96% of them are already occupied.

What is the city in the United States where it is impossible to find a house?

According to the study done by the real estate company, the city of Orange, in California, was the one that topped the list. Not only because of the economic factor, since it took into account that the houses in this North American city are expensive and luxurious, but because of another important factor: availability.

The study was based on:

Vacancy rates, The duration of vacancy and the percentage of tenants who decide to stay permanently.

And it revealed that approximately 96% percent of the homes are occupied. But in addition, it was discovered that the few properties that are released are sold in a matter of days.

Likewise, researchers established that in Orange the tenant turnover rate reaches 60%, placing it ahead of other areas such as San Diego and Silicon Valley in terms of tenant renewal frequency.

Orange’s economy is boosted by the tourism industry, which generates billions of dollars annually. Photo: Redfin

Is a home very expensive in the US? How much does a house cost in Orange, California?

In economic terms, Orange County reports an annual median family income of $78,150, accompanied by a low poverty rate of 8% and a high life expectancy of over 83 years. Additionally, according to data provided by the United States Department of Labor Statistics as of December 2023, the town has an unemployment rate of 3.8%.

In addition to this, the Realtor portal revealed that in January 2024, the average value of properties for sale in Orange County, California, stood at 1.2 million dollars, which registered an annual increase of 19%. Likewise, the average closing price in home sales was established at 1.1 million dollars.

An important piece of information from said report shows that February 2024 was characterized as a market dominated by sellers. What does that mean? That there is a greater demand from buyers than the supply of available homes.

Cities where the most expensive houses in the USA are

Just like Orange in California, there are other cities in the United States that follow it in terms of costs and real estate, these are:

San Francisco, CaliforniaManhattan, New YorkSan Jose, CaliforniaBethesda, MarylandBrooklyn, New YorkLos Angeles, CaliforniaBoston, Massachusetts

The housing problem in Orange, California is growing and shows how important planning and acting beforehand is for those who want to live there.

For this reason, it is key to use social networks intelligently and know the local market well. As Orange remains an attractive location for its economy and quality of life, it is essential that those looking to move there and those planning the city find new and lasting solutions.