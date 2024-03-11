The Irish government intended to improve the status of women. No wonder they organized a referendum on an outdated constitution, which, for example, states that “mothers should fulfill their duties at home,” on such a symbolic day as International Women’s Day. But it was a failure: the majority of Irish people voted against it.

“We have failed to convince the majority of people that the referendum itself is useful,” Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in response. “Not to mention its contents.” With Ireland holding elections next year, the next government will have to look again at modernizing the law, he also said. Three questions about this loss.

1. What was the referendum about?

Last week, Irish people were able to vote on two proposals, both aimed at removing outdated language and views from the constitution. This constitution dates from 1937 and was drafted under great influence of the Catholic Church.

One of the proposals concerned the situation of mothers. The text on “the responsibilities of mothers at home” will be expanded so that the care of the family will no longer rest solely with mothers, but family members will be mutually responsible for each other. This proposal was rejected by 73.9 percent of the vote.

Another change concerned marriage, which is still described in the constitution as the only possible formation of a family. The government wanted to modernize this and replace it with a “sustainable relationship”. This proposal was rejected by 67 percent.

2. Why did the population vote against such modernization?

Because the proposed changes were too vague and ministers failed to properly explain the implications of the new texts. The use of the term “permanent relationship” was intended to reflect the variety of family forms today, such as couples who live together without being married, are divorced, and may or may not be co-parenting children. Experts say the lack of a more specific definition of the term in court could create problems, such as in a divorce or after a death.

Changing the text about who cares for each other in a family created the impression that the government is trying to shift its task of care onto residents, since according to the text the government would only “seek” to support such mutual care. This has been especially bad for organizations that advocate for people with disabilities or children with special care needs. And Leo Varadkar said on the eve of the referendum that he believed caring for the referendum was “very much a family responsibility”, reinforcing the notion that the text was intended as a government wanting to leave.

3. The old-fashioned text now remains. Does this mean the Irish have become less progressive?

No, it basically means the government ran a boring campaign before the changes, as most Irish media analyzed after the results. And it was too unclear what positive effects these changes would have on residents. The campaign was very different from the 2015 (opening marriage to same-sex couples) and 2018 (abortion) referendums, where in both cases the population voted for progress. In those years, turnout was always above 60 percent, much higher than now (44 percent).

The results show, for example, as the Irish Independent reported on Monday, that most political parties have little contact with their supporters. All parties except one supported the innovations because they considered the old texts sexist and outdated. Opposition parties supported the government, although they had doubts about the chosen wording of the alternative text. They felt they would have to choose between “good and bad,” the newspaper wrote, finding the vote against modernization difficult to explain.

