Mercedes-AMG uses a special strategy when it comes to plug-in hybrids. For example, the plug-in SL gets just over 10 kilometers of all-electric range before the battery dies, and AMG’s S-Class isn’t much better. So charging this thing is practically useless. Then why do these cars have a plug? The battery and electric motor are mainly designed for more power. If you want a practical PHEV, you’re better off opting for a less powerful version like this Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid.

Let’s say a crazy version with the number “63” in the title is on the way. It will likely have over 700 hp. and a modest power reserve. If you really want the best of both worlds, that is, significant fuel economy and ample power, then this Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is the right choice in advance. It offers 585 hp. and an electric range of about 100 kilometers. Another nice thing: the power comes from a six-cylinder engine.

Photo: © Mercedes

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid has more than enough power.

The 3.0-liter engine produces 330 hp and is assisted by a single electric motor located in the gearbox. Total torque is rated at 750 Nm and the 0-60 time for the sedan is 3.8 seconds. For a station wagon it takes 0.1 seconds longer. The maximum speed is 280 km/h for the sedan and 275 km/h for the station wagon. This may be AMG’s entry-level car when it comes to the E-Class, but is there anyone missing almost 600 hp? And you can cover your daily kilometers on electricity cheaply.

To achieve the above performance you must have the Race Start function, which is part of the Dynamic Plus package. Otherwise, it’s 0.2 seconds slower to 100 and has a top speed of 250 km/h. This package also gets you red six-piston brake calipers at the front, an electric differential at the rear and a nappa leather steering wheel. You also have active engine mounts, which stiffen the car when activated.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid always has all-wheel drive and the rear wheels are steerable as standard. Additionally, Mercedes applies various AMG logos inside and out, and the exterior is a bit sportier thanks to wider front fenders, different fenders and more. The car has 19-inch wheels as standard, but you can choose 20 or 21 inches. Prices for the new AMG are not yet known.