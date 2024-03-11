Fernando Medina, alias “El Tiburón”, the subject who in July of last year went viral on social networks for attacking a 15-year-old boy for not serving him quickly at the Subway establishment in San Luis Potosí, He passed away today.

The name of Fernando “N” and that he was nicknamed “El Tiburón Medina”, was very popular days after the attack he committed, since the incident was recorded on camera, likewise, Internet users managed to identify him and shared some of their personal details such as that he was a martial arts teacher and that he owned a gym.

Fernando Medina was captured in August of last year outside a hotel located on Highway 57 near the Potosina Terrestrial Terminal, so the State Prosecutor’s Office transferred Medina to the La Pila Delegation prison, where he was accused of crime of homicide classified as attempted.

However, in December 2023, “El Tiburón” Medina left the facilities of the La Pila penitentiary center in San Luis Potosí, after his defense achieved the reclassification of the case.

