In the midst of a wave of violence that shakes Haiti, the name of Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier, leader of one of the most feared criminal gangs in the country, arises. His figure has gained international notoriety for the violent actions attributed to his group and for his unexpected connection to an alleged case of cannibalism that caught the attention of the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele. It was a fake video that was spread on social networks. This complex panorama reflects the humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean country and also the international response to such atrocities.

The scenario in that nation becomes more gloomy every day. Gang violence and political instability have brought the country to an extreme situation. In this context, Chérizier emerges as a central figure, accused of exacerbating conflicts and exercising territorial control through fear and violence. Despite the complaints, he presents himself as a defender of the disadvantaged, a contradiction that highlights the complexity of the undeclared civil war in Haiti.

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier has demanded an amnesty from Henry’s government and the release of all members of his group. Photo: France TV

Who is Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier?

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier, a former police officer, leads the feared group G9 Family and Allies, a federation of armed gangs. Accused of perpetrating massacres and being one of the main promoters of violence in Port-au-Prince, his figure is paradoxical. Chérizier defends his role as a “revolutionary” against corruption and inequality, while international organizations and the local population point to him as the cause of numerous sufferings.

‘Barbecue’, from 2017 to 2023, was involved in a series of violent actions in Haiti. He participated in operations that resulted in extrajudicial executions, massacres, and attacks on neighborhoods to consolidate his influence and power through extreme chaos. As if he were an activist, but with a bulletproof vest and an AK-47 type rifle, he approaches Haitians to broadcast his political speech in the middle of the street, and other times he does it through his social networks. “We ask the Haitian National Police and the Army to assume their responsibility and arrest Ariel Henry. Once again, the population is not our enemy; the armed groups are not their enemies,” reads one of the messages, shared by El País.

Three years ago, ‘Barbecue’ threatened to be the author of a “revolution” against the country’s “corrupt” political elite. This was shared by BBC News Mundo in 2021. Currently, the criminal leader continues with his purposes and warnings. “If Henry does not resign, if the international community continues to support him, we are going straight to a civil war that will lead to genocide,” quoted by El País.

Despite international sanctions and government efforts, Jimmy continues and will continue to challenge the State, through blockades and demonstrations that aggravate the crisis in the country. His career illustrates the intertwining of politics and crime in the struggle for control and influence in Haiti.

Jimmy Chérizier has called himself a “revolutionary”. Photo: France TV

What did Bukele say about the video of alleged cannibalism in Haiti?

A video of alleged cannibalism in Haiti has been circulating online, which was shared by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. Without taking into account that it was false, the Salvadoran president reacted to these criminal acts. “We saw similar images in El Salvador a few years ago. Gangs bathing with the skulls of their victims,” ​​he said on his social network X.

Nayib Bukele shared a fake video of alleged cannibalism in Haiti. Photo: @nayibbukele

Bukele, known for his tough policy against gangs in his country, points out that the problem in Haiti is not insurmountable. He highlighted the decrease in violence in El Salvador as an example to follow. “All the ‘experts’ said they couldn’t be defeated, because they were an ‘intrinsic part of our society’. They were wrong. We have obliterated them. The same must be done in Haiti,” he said. This position highlights the need to address violence with strong and internationally coordinated strategies.

The re-elected president also assured that he can combat the chaos in the Central American nation. “We can fix it, but we will need a UN Security Council resolution, the consent of the host country and all mission expenses to cover,” he wrote.

Bukele assures that he could combat the chaos and violence in Haiti: “We can fix it.” Photo: AFP

How has the international community reacted to the violence in Haiti?

The international community, alarmed by the escalation of violence in Haiti, has issued sanctions and calls for action. However, the country’s complex situation, exacerbated by the influence of gang leaders such as Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier, poses a significant challenge to any effective intervention.

For its part, the European Union announced this Monday, March 11, that it evacuated its staff after claiming to be “extremely concerned” with the situation in the Central American country. “We have removed EU staff from Haiti,” said Peter Stano, spokesman for the European Commission’s diplomatic division.