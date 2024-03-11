Electric vans are gaining popularity, and this has not gone unnoticed by Tesla. For example, Americans have been talking about an electric van for some time now, and in the domestic market they already have an electric pickup and an electric truck in the form of the Cybertruck and Semi. However, these two haven’t decided to cross over to Europe (yet), but don’t worry because now there is an alternative.

Larger suitcase and longer range

On his LinkedIn page, Clément Mage, senior account manager at Tesla in France, shared several images of the brand’s new commercial vehicle. However, this time it’s not a truck, a pickup truck, or even a van, just a Model Y… But one that has had the back seat removed to create a flat cargo floor, resulting in a total trunk volume of no less than 2,158 liters. That’s not the only benefit, because thanks to the weight savings from removing the rear seat, this light cargo Model Y will be able to travel at least 565 kilometers – that is, when unladen. This is 32 kilometers further than the regular Long Range version can travel with a fully charged battery.

However, there is one catch: this variant of the Model Y has so far only been announced for the French market, where Tesla wants to take advantage of tax breaks for light trucks. Here, electric vehicles are already exempt from both annual road tax and registration tax, regardless of whether they are passenger cars or commercial vehicles. However, this Model Y could also be a good alternative to many of the bakery electric cars that are now available, such as the Citroën ë-Berlingo and the Renault Kangoo E-Tech… Do you think Tesla should also have this Model Y without a back seat? market with us?