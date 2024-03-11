The weather in Monterrey for this Monday, March 11, predicts that there will be some clouds with 21 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 24 degrees.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 13 degrees.

As established, the climate presents a 0% probability of rain with winds from the East that will go at a speed of 4 km per hour.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 49%.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Tuesday, March 12, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 16

Wednesday, March 13, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 34 and low temperature of 20

Thursday, March 14, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 35 and low temperature of 21

Friday, March 15, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 36 and low temperature of 22

Saturday March 16, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 35 and low temperature of 23

Sunday March 17, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 18

Monday March 18, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 17 and minimum temperature of 14

