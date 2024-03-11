The weather in Mexico City for this Monday, March 11, determines that there will be clear skies with 25 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 25 degrees.

Additionally, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 11 degrees.

As reported, the weather presents a 0% probability of rain with winds from the South that will travel at a speed of 6 km per hour.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 16%.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Tuesday, March 12, 2024: Clear skies, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11

Wednesday, March 13, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 11

Thursday, March 14, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 25 and minimum temperature of 13

Friday, March 15, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 26 and minimum temperature of 13

Saturday March 16, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 13

Sunday, March 17, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 13

Monday, March 18, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 24 and minimum temperature of 13

