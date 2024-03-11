As a child, Aaldert Van Amerongen often collected Lego space construction kits. He now heads the Earth observation program at the Leiden Institute for Space Research SRON, where many of his colleagues still have space LEGOs on their desks. In recent years, Van Amerongen (46) has been involved in the creation of the Dutch SPEXone instrument, which is attached to NASA’s recently launched PACE climate satellite. SPEXone (14 million euros, development time 3.5 years) should measure small particles circulating in the Earth’s atmosphere, aerosols, to refine climate models.

The satellite carrying the Dutch instrument was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket in the early morning hours of February 8th. It was still dark then. So dark that Van Amerongen and his colleagues could clearly see the flames of the igniting rocket engines more than ten kilometers away. The benches in the stands they were sitting on were shaking. Dutch engineers anxiously watched their device take off into space, but the rocket soon disappeared behind the clouds.

The launch went smoothly. About fifteen minutes after departure, PACE entered orbit around the Earth at an altitude of 677 kilometers. After another fifteen minutes, the solar panels deployed as planned.

And when activation and testing of SPEXone with Maryland commandos also went well a week after launch, Van Amerongen was relieved, but not surprised. The Netherlands has a lot of experience in producing optical measuring instruments such as microscopes and telescopes (such as the SPEXone), he explains as he walks through SRON’s modern, boxy building in Leiden. “We don’t make a lot of mistakes anymore, we did that in the past. Instead of being a little good at different things, in the Netherlands we are very good at one thing.”

A shiny aluminum model of PACE hangs from a wire on the ceiling of SRON, among other models of the satellites that the Netherlands helped build.

PACE stands for Plankton, Aerosols, Clouds and Ocean Ecosystem. This is what the satellite will study to learn something about the Earth’s climate, the Earth’s atmosphere and the state of the oceans. For this purpose, PACE has three scientific instruments on board.

One such tool is the Dutch SPEXone, which is mounted on the side. Arriving at his workplace at SRON, Van Amerongen takes out a scale model of the instrument from a black suitcase. The metal block is slightly larger than a shoebox, with five small telescopes protruding from the bottom.

As the satellite moves forward, these five telescopes at different angles measure how aerosols reflect sunlight back to the instrument. A ray of light is made up of waves that oscillate in different directions: horizontal, vertical, and everything in between. This direction of pulsation is called polarization. The polarization, color, and intensity of the reflected light tell us something about the properties of aerosols.

Why aerosols?

“These particles form one of the biggest uncertainties in climate models. Aerosols affect the Earth’s temperature in several ways. Some particles cooled the Earth by reflecting sunlight that would otherwise have warmed the Earth. Other aerosols actually cause warming by absorbing sunlight. Aerosols also influence the properties of clouds. The more aerosols, the whiter the cloud and the more sunlight it reflects. This has a cooling effect. But it is not yet clear how much different types of aerosols influence climate.

“By combining aerosol data with cloud information from another PACE instrument and global temperatures, we can learn something about the impact of different particles on climate. We can then use this knowledge to refine our climate models.

“In addition, according to the World Health Organization, every year four million people worldwide die prematurely due to air pollution. If we know what types of aerosols are circulating in a particular location, governments can implement more targeted regulations to reduce emissions of certain types of aerosols.”

How does creating a tool like SPEXone work?

“The most interesting thing is the first stage, the preliminary draft. During SPEXone, we sat in a small room every day with about five people with different backgrounds. If a mechanic wants to insert a screw somewhere, the optician says: no, this is impossible, because then the screw will block the light. Then came the testing phase. During launch, the SPEXone had to withstand severe vibrations and shocks. To check whether everything is securely fastened, we place the device on a plate and hit this plate with a pendulum. We also tested whether the device performs well in extreme cold and heat. In space, a small heatsink keeps the SPEXone at room temperature, but if something goes wrong with the satellite and the heatsink fails, the side of the satellite facing the Sun will become very hot, and the side facing deep space will become extremely hot and cold.

“The funny thing is that during construction I often held the tool in my hands. And now he’s flying there, into space.”

Why is it important for the Netherlands to participate in international space travel?

“It is important to show that science funding has an impact. Through space-based research such as the development of SPEXone, we are truly adding something concrete to climate science.”

Suddenly Van Amerongen jumps out of his chair. He happily gives two thumbs up to a passing colleague. Van Amerongen says that a little earlier he heard that the European Space Agency ESA had given SRON the green light to build two new TANGO satellites. They must jointly measure greenhouse gas emissions from 2027.

The first Dutch satellites were intended for astronomical research, but nowadays more and more satellites are looking at the Earth. Why is this?

“In 1995, the first Earth observation satellite was launched, which the Netherlands helped build. This satellite is called GOME and studies ozone. More and more Earth-observing satellites are being added, and this is happening all over the world. This is because we are increasingly realizing how useful satellites are in solving climate problems. Thus, my department received additional funding. With the help of a satellite, you can scan the entire world in a short time. Today, climate models are mostly powered by data from satellites.”

Summary Quantum Effects



Aldert van Amerongen (Amsterdam, 1978) studied experimental physics at the University of Amsterdam. In 2008, he received his PhD on quantum effects of atoms from the same university. He then began working at SRON, where he developed optical instruments.

