Maini Nicolai, director of international aid organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Brussels, calls the violence and hunger in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli siege “indescribable.” Nikolai has just returned from a two-week stay in the Gaza Strip, where she visited hospitals and a clinic. Meini Nicolai, director of Doctors Without Borders in Brussels. Photo by Pierre Fromentin/MSF Trained as a nurse, Nikolai (1959) worked for MSF for thirty years and traveled to many conflict zones. MSF’s Brussels headquarters has been working in the Gaza Strip since 2018, she said by phone from Belgium. On October 13, a few days after the war began, the Israeli order came to evacuate northern Gaza. Hospitals were also given 24 hours to evacuate. Nicholas spoke out in a video message, calling the order “an attack on medical care and humanity.” Some MSF staff were forced to leave Gaza City, but some Palestinian staff remained with their patients. Since then, the organization has operated at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip, and at Al-Najjar Hospital in southern Rafah, where it deals with wound care and wound control, among other things. infections. At the clinic in Rafah, staff provide basic medical care. What is the situation in the south? “More than a million people are concentrated in Rafah and al-Mawasi along the Khan Younis coast. When I was there it was cold, there was not enough food, water and medical care. In addition to the lack of premises, I especially noticed that people had no prospects at all. Our own employees have also lost their homes and remain in shelters in the south. They are waiting in fear for a possible ground offensive in Rafah and have nowhere to go.” What have you seen in hospitals? “It’s chaos. Emergency services are overwhelmed by the large number of injured people. There are patients in the corridors. The director of Al-Aqsa Hospital told me that there was not enough material for sterilization. The laboratory can hardly conduct any research. I visited the dialysis unit at Al Aqsa and Al Najar hospitals, where patients with kidney failure require life-saving treatment that includes filtering the blood several times a week. Due to overload and limited machine availability, these treatments are now reduced to a minimum. The patient asked me, “What is the world doing?” I’m here, I need a lot more dialysis. I will die slowly.” Read also: For residents of Gaza, there are no painkillers or ointments for burns

In the northern Gaza Strip, at least twenty children have died from malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks. What effects of the famine did you see in the south?

“We are also starting to see a situation of hunger in the south, especially among children. At our clinic, we use a simple technique in which we measure the child’s upper arm circumference using a tape. Children under five years of age have a more or less standard arm circumference. At the moment, we have already observed a number of “red” cases there. This is a sign that something very serious is going on. And these are just the children who come to our clinic.”

What are the main obstacles MSF currently faces in the Gaza Strip?

“Supply is a major issue. To carry out decent work, a ceasefire is necessary, because at the moment this is not possible. But the biggest problem is the safety of our employees. The Gaza Strip is not safe. We provide the Israeli army with all the coordinates of the buildings in which we work and the shelters of our employees. When I was there, without warning, a column of tanks fired at the building where the relatives of our employees were located. Two of them were killed and seven were injured.”

To carry out decent work, there must be a ceasefire, because at the moment this is not possible.

How would you compare the situation in the Gaza Strip with other conflict or war zones you have been to?

“I have seen many wars, famines and natural disasters. What makes this situation exceptional is the fact that Gaza is under total siege and the population has nowhere to go. Israel, as the besieging power, decides what comes in and goes out in the form of food and medical aid. You can’t deprive people of food and drink, can you? It surpasses everything. “In addition, attacks on medical facilities are occurring on a scale that I have never seen before.”

An injured Palestinian child was taken to Al Aqsa Hospital in the Gaza Strip after the Israeli bombing of Deir al-Balah on Friday. Photo by Adel Khan/AP