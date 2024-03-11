“Did you know that Volkswagen made cars before they started making laser-guided intergalactic sausages out of space cows?” could appear on VW’s website in fifty years if sales of its most popular product continue. Volkswagen’s famous currywurst set a sales record last year, the brand announced last Friday on its intranet.

In 2023, Volkswagen sold at least 8.33 million curry sausages. For comparison (which of course doesn’t make sense): Volkswagen sold 4.87 million passenger cars last year. We’re betting that this number will be even higher in 2024, because all this year currywurst will once again be available in the canteen of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. There was no sausage there for most of 2023.

New hot dog contributes to currywurst sales record

According to DPA (German ANP), part of the success is due to the new hot dog variant that was launched in 2021. The brand has sold almost 2 million units of this new sausage. The classic has sold 6.4 million copies – that’s almost 18,000 a day. In 2022, the total number of currywursts remained just under 8 million, which was also a sales record at the time.

In addition to Volkswagen canteens, the sausage can be found in many supermarkets in Lower Saxony. We heard from employees of Dutch VW dealers that they can get sausage, but of course not all dealers can sell you sausage. Unfortunately, Volkswagen currywurst cannot be ordered from parts stores.

The recipe for the spice mixture is top secret and known only to a small number of people. Volkswagen says the sausages are steamed for 100 minutes at 176 degrees and that the fat percentage is just 20 percent, while the normal fat percentage for curry sausages is 35 percent. You serve them in slices, with a generous dollop of ketchup (curry) and a generous dollop of curry powder. And some fries, too, because you need to eat your vegetables.

Classic Currywurst Part Number

The sausage is so ingrained in Volkswagen’s corporate culture that the brand named the meat lollipop “Volkswagen Originalteil”, which means “original Volkswagen part” in good Dutch. The part number was included in the catalog and the Volkswagen Currywurst number was “199 398 500 A”. For ketchup number: TN 199 398 500 B.