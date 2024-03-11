The new 100% electric Volkswagen ID.7 is now also available in the station wagon version, called Tourer. In this segment, in the Volkswagen range, it joins the Passat Variant, available with petrol and diesel combustion engines, as well as in a plug-in hybrid version. The ID.7 Tourer is equipped with a 286 HP electric motor, powered by a 77 or 86 kWh battery, which guarantees a range of up to 685 km according to the WLTP cycle.

The new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer shares much of its design and external dimensions with the sedan version. Both models are 4,961 mm long, with a wheelbase of 2,971 mm. The width is 1,862 mm and the height is 1,536 mm.

The main difference between the two models is in the rear part of the bodywork: the Tourer has a less sloping roofline to increase the load volume upwards. Its line was designed to offer a balance between the Passat Variant and the Arteon Shooting Brake.

On the side, depending on the equipment, the aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels stand out, ranging from 19 to 20 inches.

Interior

Thanks to the greater height at the rear, the ID.7 Tourer has an even greater boot volume than the fastback sedan: up to 605 liters with five people on board and up to 1,714 liters (compared to 1,586 for the sedan) with up to to the front seat backrests and the roof.

The interior is similar to that of the ID.7, but an update to the MIB4 infotainment is expected on the 15-inch touchscreen display (38 cm diagonal) with advanced ChatGPT functions thanks to integration with the IDA virtual assistant.

Among the options, the Wellness app makes its debut, which combines functions of the automatic climate control, motorized vents, ErgoActive seats, audio system and interior lighting to increase comfort on board.

An important update concerns the head-up display with augmented reality, which can now show navigation data from the smartphone connected via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The panoramic roof with smart glass is also confirmed, which can be darkened with a simple command.

Engine, battery and autonomy

The new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is available in the coming months. It is initially sold in the Pro and Pro S versions, both with a power of 286 HP and 210 kW, generated by the new APP550 engine positioned under the rear axle. The main difference between the two Tourer and sedan versions is the battery pack: the Pro features a previous generation 77 kWh battery, while the Pro S has a new 86 kWh battery.

The charging power reaches up to 175 kW for the Pro and 200 kW for the Pro S, which allows you to fill up from 10 to 80% in around 30 minutes. The official autonomy according to the WLTP cycle has not yet been declared, but for the Pro S version it is estimated at around 687 km; it can be recharged from 10 to 80% in much less than 30 minutes.

ADAS

The ADAS equipment of the ID.7 Tourer is the same as that found on the sedan version. New functions include Park Assist Plus and the Memory function for fully automatic parking up to 50 meters away. Travel Assist has been improved and is now called Connected Travel Assist with online data, which provides longitudinal and transversal assisted driving, including assisted lane change on the motorway and Exit Assist to prevent accidental opening of the doors in the event of approaching vehicles.

The Car2X system provides traffic information and warns the driver of dangerous situations. Other systems included are the Front Assist emergency braking assistant and traffic sign recognition.

The base price of the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is 61,600 euros in the Pro version. The electric car is available in Italy in the Pro and Pro Edition Plus versions, with the introduction expected during the year of the Pro S version with 86 kWh and autonomy of up to approximately 685 km, and the GTX version with 86 kWh battery and power of 340 HP.

The Pro Edition Plus version offers a complete set-up at an advantageous price, with a series of packages that include additional aesthetic and functional elements. Among these are the Interior Pack, the Exterior Pack, the Comfort Pack and the Assistance Pack, which improve the comfort, safety and aesthetics of the car.

→ ID.7 Tourer Pro: 61.600 euro

→ ID.7 Tourer Pro Edition Plus: 63.550 euro

