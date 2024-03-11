Suara.com – Vietnam has announced the players called up by Philippe Troussier. There are 33 names in total, but several mainstay players are still absent.
As is known, Vietnam will be the opponent of the Indonesian national team in the 2026 World Cup Qualification. Philippe Troussier called 33 players to undergo TC.
So, on the list there are several main names such as Do Hung Dung and Bui Hoang Viet Anh who previously suffered injuries.
Old players such as Nguyen Than Chung, Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Duc Chien, Nguyen Tien Linh, and Nguyen Cong Phuong are also on the list. The last two names could be a threat to the Indonesian national team because they once broke into the Garuda squad.
Even so, the Golden Star Warriors were hit by a storm of injuries. Mainstay players such as Dang Van Lam, Doan Van Hau, captain Que Ngoc Hai, and Nguyen Tuan Anh were absent due to injury.
This could weaken Vietnam ahead of facing the Indonesian national team which will be held twice on 21 and 26 March 2024 in the 2026 World Cup Qualification event.
The following is the complete list of 33 players announced by VFF:
Kiper:
Philip Nguyen
Nguyen Dinh Trieu
Nguyen Van Viet
Rear:
By Duy Manh
Nguyen Thanh Chung
Pham Xuan Manh
Vu Van Thanh
I have Tan Tai
Bui Hoang Viet Anh
Giap Tuan Duong
Bui Tien Dung
Nguyen Duc Chien
Nguyen Thanh Binh
Phan Tuan Tai
Le Ngoc Bao
Vo Minh Trong
Truong Tien Anh
Midfielder:
Nguyen Quang Hai
Nguyen Hoang Duc
Do Hung Dung
Trieu Viet Hung
Nguyen Thai Son
Nguyen Hai Long
Le Pham Thanh Long
Pham Van Luan
Khuat Van Khang
Tran Ngoc Son
Attacker:
Nguyen Cong Phuong
Nguyen Dinh Bac
Nguyen Van Toan
Nguyen Tien Linh
Lava Manh Dung
Nguyen Van Tung
