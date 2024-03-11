Suara.com – Vietnam has announced the players called up by Philippe Troussier. There are 33 names in total, but several mainstay players are still absent.

As is known, Vietnam will be the opponent of the Indonesian national team in the 2026 World Cup Qualification. Philippe Troussier called 33 players to undergo TC.

So, on the list there are several main names such as Do Hung Dung and Bui Hoang Viet Anh who previously suffered injuries.

Old players such as Nguyen Than Chung, Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Duc Chien, Nguyen Tien Linh, and Nguyen Cong Phuong are also on the list. The last two names could be a threat to the Indonesian national team because they once broke into the Garuda squad.

Even so, the Golden Star Warriors were hit by a storm of injuries. Mainstay players such as Dang Van Lam, Doan Van Hau, captain Que Ngoc Hai, and Nguyen Tuan Anh were absent due to injury.

This could weaken Vietnam ahead of facing the Indonesian national team which will be held twice on 21 and 26 March 2024 in the 2026 World Cup Qualification event.

The following is the complete list of 33 players announced by VFF:

Kiper:

Philip Nguyen

Nguyen Dinh Trieu

Nguyen Van Viet

Rear:

By Duy Manh

Nguyen Thanh Chung

Pham Xuan Manh

Vu Van Thanh

I have Tan Tai

Bui Hoang Viet Anh

Giap Tuan Duong

Bui Tien Dung

Nguyen Duc Chien

Nguyen Thanh Binh

Phan Tuan Tai

Le Ngoc Bao

Vo Minh Trong

Truong Tien Anh

Midfielder:

Nguyen Quang Hai

Nguyen Hoang Duc

Do Hung Dung

Trieu Viet Hung

Nguyen Thai Son

Nguyen Hai Long

Le Pham Thanh Long

Pham Van Luan

Khuat Van Khang

Tran Ngoc Son

Attacker:

Nguyen Cong Phuong

Nguyen Dinh Bac

Nguyen Van Toan

Nguyen Tien Linh

Lava Manh Dung

Nguyen Van Tung