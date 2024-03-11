Max wasn’t the only Verstappen to prove too fast to compete last weekend. Father Jos was not present in Saudi Arabia because he had to gather his strength. And Jose did it very well, because he managed to win the Annu Rally. And there was a corner that many riders, including Jos, had difficulty with.

We start the clip about halfway through the video. The Renault Clio approaches a sharp turn but gains too much speed. The shoulder is used as a ramp after which the Clio lands on its nose. Now gravity can determine what happens to the car and its passengers. And bucket seats aren’t known for their comfort.

The Clio rally isn’t the only one that forgets its braking point

To be fair, the Clio rally car in the video isn’t the only one forgetting its braking point. Other drivers underestimate how slippery the turn is and make an awkward handbrake turn. Rally winner Jos Verstappen also shoots straight into the tight corner. Rewind the video to 3:50 and watch the “father” drive his Skoda Fabia into the meadow. You almost think there’s something wrong with the temp notes.

And there’s even more. The BMW 3 Series races straight ahead at 2:38. Due to the jump, the left rear of the BMW falls through the hooves and that’s where the story ends. There is also an old Toyota Celica. The driver slides at 4:10 with all four wheels locked. The Toyota doesn’t drive much slower and also uses the shoulder as a ramp. This one gets ten points for landing.