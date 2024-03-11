Would anyone ever step out of a Taycan Turbo S and think, “It needs a little more effort”? Apparently yes, because here is the Taycan Turbo GT: the most powerful production Porsche ever. The Taycan used to set incredibly fast times at the Nürburgring, but now you can break the record for the fastest production electric car at Laguna Seca.

Porsche is so convinced that the Taycan Turbo GT will also break the electric car record in America that we may witness the attempt. And yes: the Tesla Model S Plaid record is broken by Porsche driver Lars Kern. He sets a lap record of 1 minute and 27 seconds in a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. This makes it almost five seconds faster than the Model S Plaid.

Below you can see how Kern achieves this. Pay special attention to the part where he accelerates until the last turn. Porsche seems to fake the images as quickly as the Taycan rushes towards the camera. Later we get into Kern and do a lap in the Turbo GT. The lap with distraction and additional passenger weight is also faster than Tesla’s previous record.