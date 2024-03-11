We’re driving a modern BMW classic: the E46 M3 CSL!

There’s nothing negative about the new M3 M4 CSL, but for many, the car can’t compare to its illustrious predecessor: the E46-generation M3 CSL. This car is high on the list of many BMW fans. At least because of the sound.

Now Wouter had the opportunity to drive such a car, and he, of course, did not refuse. That’s because our friends at Collecting Cars are putting the M3 CSL up for auction in the Netherlands.

The M3 CSL, of course, owes its name to the fact that it is lighter than the regular M3. With a weight of 1385 kg, BMW managed to reduce the weight by 110 kg. Also nice to note: this CSL is 240kg lighter than new.

Wouter shows you what else is special about the M3 CSL in the video, and you can also enjoy the audio. The car in question has 93,110 km on the odometer, which is why it is being auctioned by Collecting Cars. Now you can view all the photos there and you will also be able to place a bid very soon.

Collecting Cars is an international auction platform that also operates in the Netherlands. List your car for free and hassle-free with Collecting Cars!

This article Video “Driving the BMW E46 M3 CSL” first appeared on Ruetir.