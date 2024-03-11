The largest textile recycling plant in the North is born in Rho, up to 20 thousand tons per year

The largest textile recycling plant in Northern Italy, the textile hub of the Vesti Solidale cooperative, was inaugurated in Rho. This plant, covering an area of ​​12 thousand square metres, of which five thousand are covered, is the result of an 8 million euro investment and will have a treatment capacity of up to 20 thousand tonnes of textile waste per year.

The investment was made possible thanks to the support of Invitalia through the ‘Italia Economia Sociale’ tender, an incentive from the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, which financed the creation of the new ‘Textile Inclusive Hub’ with 3 million euros. 70% of the amount was paid at a subsidized rate and the remaining 30% at the market rate.

As Pambianco reports, the hub will deal with the final life cycle management of used clothing and post-consumer textile products, coming from bins or clothing companies, including returned, unsold or defective high fashion garments. Pre-consumer textile products, such as yarns and fabrics from manufacturing waste, will also be disposed of. During the recycling phase, the textiles will be selected for fibre, quality and colour, and the non-recyclable parts will be eliminated.

Matteo Lovatti, president of Vesti Solidale, underlined the importance of reducing waste and integrating regenerated materials into production, as substitutes for virgin fibres. The Rho textile hub will become the main center for the collection of yellow bins under the Caritas and Rete Riuse brands, through nine social cooperatives operating in the Dioceses of Milan, Brescia and Bergamo.

In addition to Invitalia, the project was carried out thanks to the contribution of Confcooperative/Fondo Sviluppo, Cooperazione Finanza Impresa (Cfi), Intesa Sanpaolo, Fondazione Peppino Vismara and Fondazione Giordano dell’Amore. This initiative comes in the context of broader efforts to promote recycling in the textile and clothing sector, known to be among the most polluting in the world.

As Pambianco reports, the work carried out by Vesti Solidale in the recovery of tons of clothing has already led to a significant saving in CO2 emissions, as well as being an action of social responsibility, since the cooperative is a type B organization of job placement, which offers employment opportunities to disadvantaged individuals, representing a reality with a strong environmental and social impact.