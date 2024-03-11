Bagnaia wins, Rossi underlines it

The Doctor feigns surprise

“But look who’s in front on Sunday… great Pecco.” Valentino Rossi chose Instagram to congratulate the most successful student of his Academy: Bagnaia, who in the last two years has twice won the title of world champion of the premier class, has started 2024 on the right foot.

Pecco’s revenge

Not very effective on Friday in free practice and on Saturday in qualifying and in the sprint race, Pecco Bagnaia made up for the weekend in Qatar with a sensational victory on the Losail circuit. Thanks to a great start, the Piedmontese driver stunned his rivals, who were then kept at bay with a ferocious pace that allowed him to remain in the lead from start to finish.

Broadside at the critics

The Ducati rider sent a clear message to the other riders (and critics) about who is the man to beat again this season: “Doubts after Saturday? I work in silence, we knew our potential and our strength. We tried to do our best on Saturday knowing that something had to be changed for Sunday’s race and we did it this morning for the warm up”, he pointed out immediately after the victory.

Portimao objective

Bagnaia achieved his 19th victory in MotoGP, and the thirtieth of his career: “We took a step forward and the race was completely different compared to Saturday, I also tried to manage it in a different way and it worked”. “I’m very happy. At this point we will go to Portimao trying to grow further and take another step”, concluded the two-time world champion of the premier class.