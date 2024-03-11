Vacchi: “Investigations by the financial police? It’s all a misunderstanding, that’s why”

The Bolognese entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi, one of the most followed Italian influencers on social media, recently found himself at the center of the news due to accusations of tax evasion together with other influencers. However, Vacchi decided to clarify the situation in an exclusive interview with the Giornale, defining the incident as a “huge and instrumental misunderstanding”. Vacchi explains that the charges of tax evasion concern a period between 2017 and 2019, but that the dispute was resolved with the payment of a sum much lower than the seven million euros mentioned. In reality, it was a divergence of interpretation on the accounting of some loans made by his holding company to himself.

Speaking about the influencer business, Vacchi admits that he has only capitalized on a small portion of the economic potential of social media, pointing out that the majority of his income comes from other sources. Despite the widespread perception that every post of his can be worth a lot, Vacchi specifies that he has only obtained earnings from a few advertising collaborations. Regarding the criticism that sees influencers as uneducational figures, Vacchi recognizes that there may be some truth, but maintains that the easy perception of earnings does not correspond to the reality of the work behind building an online presence. For him, influencers are often the object of hatred because they represent a success that others would like but cannot achieve.

Vacchi also reflects on the negative reactions he receives, attributing them in part to his public visibility. In Italy, unlike the United States, he tends to arouse more hatred than admiration. However, Vacchi says he is used to this type of attention and believes it is an inevitable consequence of his fame. Finally, answering a question on the possibility of undertaking a political career, Vacchi declares that he is apolitical and that he prefers common sense to partisanship. He also expresses his vision of a more equitable redistribution of economic resources as the key to reducing social inequalities. And between Donald Trump and Joe Biden he would choose, albeit with some resistance, the former.