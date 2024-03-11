loading…

Famous American activist Jeffery Shaun King and his wife; Rai King, converted to Islam on the first day of Ramadan 1445 H, Monday (11/3/2024). Photo/Daily Strategy

WASHINGTON – Famous American (US) writer and activist Jeffery Shaun King and his wife; Rai King, converted to Islam on the first day of Ramadan 1445 H, Monday (11/3/2024). This activist aggressively defends Palestine against the Israeli occupation.

In some areas of the US, the first Ramadan falls on a Monday.

In an Instagram live broadcast shared by a figure known as the US-based “professor”, Khaled Beydoun, on Monday, Shaun and Rai were seen reciting the shahada with the help of US Muslim scholar and activist Omar Suleiman.

Shaun (44) is best known for his advocacy of movements associated with the Democratic Party such as Black Lives Matter.

On December 25, he claimed that Instagram blocked his account because of his support for the Palestinian people against Israel in the ongoing war.

Quoting Siasat Daily, Shaun, with more than six million followers, expressed his frustration over Instagram’s ban on him for advocating Palestinian rights and dignity.

Shaun has shared numerous pro-Palestinian posts since October 7, highlighting the destruction in the Gaza Strip and calling for an end to Israel’s brutal war in the territory.

