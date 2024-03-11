Israel has not done enough to provide humanitarian support to the Gaza Strip, according to the United States, asking the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu to make greater efforts to receive aid.

“We have seen the Government of Israel take steps to allow the entry of humanitarian aid, but it has not done enough,” Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the State Department, announced at a press conference.

On the other hand, he recapitulated that the Israeli authorities have communicated about the implementation of a humanitarian aid plan.

“Not only have they told us, they have said it publicly. We have not seen such a plan yet, but before we judge that plan and see if it is possible or credible, let’s wait and see what they have decided,” Miller said.

Joe Biden demanded that Netanyahu, last Thursday, not use humanitarian aid as a “bargaining chip.”

And this weekend, in an interview on the MSNBC network, he warned that although he “will never abandon Israel” and will continue to help it, there is “a red line” about the attacks that could occur against the city of Rafah, where more refugees take refuge. of 1.3 million Palestinians.

“We believe that no military operation should take place in Rafah if there is no credible and feasible plan to protect the security of the more than a million people who take refuge there. And we have not seen such a plan,” he insisted this Monday at a conference of White House deputy spokesperson Olivia Dalton presses.

Biden and Netanyahu, he noted, have not spoken since mid-February. “But of course our teams are in contact,” he said, specifying that since the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7, the two leaders have spoken more than a dozen times.

MC

