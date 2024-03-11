The historic British motorcycle manufacturer Brough Superior, founded in Great Britain in the early twentieth century, was reborn in 2014 on the opposite bank of the canal: it is now based in France, in Toulouse and in recent years has offered prestigious and interesting models, characterized by a constructive care, both ecstatic and in materials, truly exclusive.

Brough Superior has chosen to collaborate with the famous car manufacturer Aston Martin to create an iconic and truly collector’s model. The AMB 001 is a motorcycle that seems to have come straight out of a science fiction film, due to its futuristic and aerodynamic lines, and is produced in a limited series of just 100 units. To make this bike even more exclusive, Aston and Brough presented the AMB 001 Pro, a track superbike with extreme performance and limited to just 88 units. Aesthetically, what distinguishes the Pro version is the green livery with yellow accents, typical Aston Martin colours.