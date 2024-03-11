Ukrainian soldiers have a hard time staying motivated now that Russia is gaining power. This is what the soldiers at the front tell Simone Peake. Additional military support is needed. Otherwise, they fear, Ukraine will not survive.

Read also: Just behind the line of fire, Ukrainians simply want the fighting to stop. “Hundreds of people die here every day.”

Soldiers in Kramatorsk have “only bodies” to hold the front line

