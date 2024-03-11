The Secretary of Housing of the United States government, Marcia Fudge, announced this Monday in a surprising way that she has presented her resignation to President Joe Biden as of next March 22 and at the height of this “crazy” presidential campaign, in which the Democrat will seek re-election.

Fudge, 71 years old and who has been part of the ministerial cabinet since the beginning of the Biden Government three years ago, is the second African American to head that department after Patricia Roberts Harris (1977-1979).

The resignation of Fudge, who has maintained that affordable housing remains a problem in the United States, comes as the campaign for the presidential election in November begins to gain momentum.

The White House indicated that Undersecretary of Housing Adrianne Todman will serve in the role on an interim basis until President Biden appoints a replacement.

“It’s time to go home,” Fudge said in an interview with USA Today. “I firmly believe that I have done almost everything I could at the Department of Housing, when we are already in this crazy, silly season of an election.”

In a digital message to department employees, Fudge said the secretary position “was the ideal opportunity to cap a career focused on doing what is best for the greatest number of people, including those who have often been left behind.”

Fudge’s resignation means a surprising loss in Biden’s cabinet, when there are only eight months left until the elections in which President Biden seeks re-election and has former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) as his presumptive Republican rival.

“We have worked hard to lower the cost of housing and increase supply,” Fudge said in a written statement. “We proposed the largest investment in affordable housing in the history of the country.”

“We have taken steps to aggressively combat racial discrimination in housing by ensuring that appraisals are fairer and strengthening programs that address the negative impacts of that discrimination,” he added.

