The arrival of migrants to Ciudad Juárez has accelerated in recent days with the postponement of the entry into force of a part of the anti-immigrant law SB4 in the United States (US), which will allow Texan authorities to immediately detain and deport migrants to starting next Wednesday.

Francisco González, director of the Somos Uno Shelter Network for Juárez, indicated that the occupancy level in the shelters has grown by up to 30% in recent days alone.

This Law was supposed to come into force next Saturday, but the US Supreme Court postponed it until next Wednesday and temporarily blocked it.

“We have noticed that they are starting to arrive this week. They are people who come walking from the capital, from Chihuahua to Ciudad Juárez, there are groups that come walking along the highway, I personally had to see it,” said Pastor González.

He added that with the revisions that the Mexican Government is carrying out on the train, it complicates the arrival of these migrants to the border Ciudad Juárez; although he acknowledged that they are looking for alternative ways to cross the border.

“The word spreads among them, they have WhatsApp groups and, in this case, the fact that there is already news that a judge has stopped the SB4 law, that causes them to start moving to cross as soon as possible,” added the coordinator of a network of 13 religious shelters that welcome migrants in Ciudad Juárez.

He said that there are people on the move who had stopped in the city of Chihuahua; in Gómez Palacio, in Durango, or in Torreón, in Coahuila, and with these types of signals they decide to move towards the border before another change happens.

The director of the Somos Uno shelter network highlighted that not only are foreigners arriving, but the number of Mexicans arriving at the border to cross into the United States has increased.

Above all, he explained, from the States of Morelos, Guerrero and Michoacán, representing up to half of the population in the shelters.

Gustavo Rodríguez is a migrant from Venezuela interviewed on the highway, 70 kilometers from Ciudad Juárez.

Surrounded by a group of migrant families, he walked more than 350 kilometers from the capital of Chihuahua due to the impossibility of using the train to advance through inspections by Mexican authorities.

“We thought that the jungle was the most difficult and we have seen that Mexico is the monster, the monster that takes away from migration, pushes us back, mistreats us, sends us back from where we started and it is like an evil that does us ”Rodríguez indicated.

He said that the reality in their country does not represent an option, so they will face both the challenges along the way and the complications involved in arriving and staying in the United States.

For his part, Fernando García, director of the Border Network for Human Rights, maintained that this law that will come into force next Wednesday is racist and inhumane, and that it implies a danger even for those who already have a regular stay in the United States.

“We believe that this law will affect not only the migrant who crosses and those who are here, but also residents and citizens who live in Texas. This new law, apart from being racist and supremacist, is illegal and unconstitutional,” concluded the specialist.

Violence, the main reason to go to the United States

More than half of migrant women in Mexico report attacks and direct threats as the main reason they left their countries, so domestic violence is also a reason for their exodus, according to the United Nations Agency for Migration. Refugees (UNHCR).

The phenomenon is palpable both on the northern border, in Tijuana, and on the southern border, in Tapachula, where women said they have escaped accompanied by their children for fear of dying in their places of origin.

The Honduran María, who omitted her real name for security reasons, has been in Tijuana for five months after leaving San Pedro Sula due to threats from criminal groups that extorted her for her businesses.

“It hurt me to leave my country, my country is beautiful, but the problem in Honduras is that organized crime is being handled a lot, there are many compatriots who have also left their lands to come to the United States,” he commented.

The woman assured that the journey was difficult because when traveling by bus from Monterrey, agents from the National Migration Institute (INM) threatened to take her daughter away and perform DNA tests.

“I cried to the Lord that they could release me and let me go and I did see the hand of God on that occasion because they accused me of bringing my daughter for human trafficking, that I came to sell her here in Tijuana,” Maria related.

Families led by women are the main victims of abuse by criminal gangs and authorities en route to the US. EFE Mexican women also suffer attacks

Mexican women have also migrated due to violence, as shown by the stories of women from the State of Michoacán who are now taking refuge in Tijuana while they ask for asylum in the United States.

Mónica Núñez left her town four months ago with her two sons and a girl, all minors, because after filing a complaint about an attack, she received threats.

“Strength comes from one’s own children, because one always wants to give them the best, so that they do not fall into the clutches of crime,” he said.

A perspective that Karla, also from Michoacán, agreed with, who left her city with her two young children after the murder of her husband and her father-in-law.

“Going out alone with my children has been a very strong, painful and sad experience. My husband was the breadwinner for my children, but at the end of the day, for one’s children one has to fight and migrate,” she said.

Between abuse and lack of protection

The “Protection Monitoring Report in Mexico 2023” published by UNHCR this week also revealed that almost a third of migrants in the country need protection, especially mothers (13% of the total number of people), survivors of physical, sexual or psychological abuse (6%) and pregnant women (4%).

But instead of shelter, more than half of the people UNHCR interviewed in Northern Mexico, 56%, reported having suffered some type of abuse such as robbery (27%), extortion (17%), and physical or threats. intimidation (15%) during their transit through this country.

Meanwhile, on the southern border, the Center for Human Dignification (CDH) estimates that 70% of migrants have suffered some type of violence in their lives.

“They are violated, (they suffer) all kinds of abuse by our authorities first. We can say that it is machismo, violence, it is a serious crime. Many women flee from the husband who has sexually violated them, they even use them as a business,” said the secretary of the CDH, Elizabeth Jiménez.

One of the cases is that of Arly Herlando, a Honduran who says she suffered violence from the Mexican authorities when she was traveling with her children first through the State of Chiapas and then through Oaxaca, from where they were returned to Tapachula.

“The truth is they treat us badly,” he said. “You leave the country because things are tough there and there is a lot of crime, we come to the worst and, to give a future to our children, we come to find death,” he commented.

While the Salvadoran Andrea García has encountered abuse in Mexico after fleeing her country due to the insecurity and sexual violence she suffered from her partner, who “would not leave her alone.”

“One also has value as a woman, it is an action of rejection (by the Mexican authorities). That they accept us, being an immigrant does not mean being less than them, we are all equal,” she said.

Venezuelans are the ones who pass through Honduras the most

Around 87,852 migrants in transit to the United States entered Honduras in the first two months of this year, 48% of them Venezuelans, according to statistics from the National Migration Institute (INM).

The number of migrants who have crossed Honduras between January and February is 125.6% higher than the 38,933 who entered in the same period last year, said the Honduran institution.

48% of the migrants who have entered the Central American country in the first two months are Venezuelans, 13.6% Cubans, 7.2% Haitians and 7.1% Ecuadorians, he detailed.

The remaining 24.1% of migrants come from countries such as Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Cameroon, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, China, Egypt, India, Guinea, Morocco, Nepal, Panama, Peru, Senegal, Somalia and Vietnam , among others, he added.

50% of foreigners are men, 25.8% women, 13.5% boys and 10.7% are girls, the Migration Institute said.

Of the total migrants intercepted, 59.7% were between 0 and 30 years old, and 40.3% were over 30 years old.

The Migration Institute also indicated that 96% of the migrants entered Honduras through the municipalities of Danlí and Trojes, department of El Paraíso, bordering Nicaragua.

Many of the irregular migrants are welcomed in four Centers for Attention to Irregular Migrants (CAMI) enabled by the Government, where their biometric data is taken and they receive food and medical care.

