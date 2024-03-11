The flag of Ukraine is yellow and blue”, “the church is on the front line, next to the people” and “virtual mediation 2500 km away” from Kyiv is useless. This is the message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who, without explicitly naming Pope Francis, appears to be referring to words the pontiff said on Swiss radio and television. Initially, Pope Francis’ statements were interpreted as an “invitation” to capitulate in the conflict that Ukraine has been waging against Russia for more than 2 years (read here).

“Our defense force is made up of many elements. Many brigades and units. And all those who act at the front, all those who protect the state from Russian saboteurs and terror, all who participate in combat missions deserve gratitude and respect,” Zelensky said in a regular message entrusted to Telegram.

“Russian murderers and executioners do not go further into Europe only because they are held back by Ukrainian men and women who take up arms under the blue and yellow flag. Ukraine once had many white-walled houses and churches that are now burned and destroyed by Russian bombing. And this speaks very eloquently about who needs to stop for the war to end,” he adds.

“Anyone who protects lives and people performs the most honorable mission in the face of such an inhumane invasion. We must protect life completely, protect it in our home. And I thank everyone who supports our defense, the defenders of Ukraine,” he further stated.

Russian murderers and torture chambers cannot go further into Europe because they are held back by Ukrainians holding weapons under a blue and yellow flag.

Previously, there were many white walls of houses and churches in Ukraine, but now they are burned and… pic.twitter.com/PI5d5EPrY1

– Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Vladimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) March 10, 2024

“When Russian evil started this war on February 24,” 2022, “all Ukrainians came to the defense. Christians, Muslims, Jews: everyone. And I thank every Ukrainian chaplain who is in the army, in the Defense Forces. There, on the front line. They protect life and humanity. They support with prayer, words and actions. That’s what church is: close to the people. And not 2500 kilometers away: there, somewhere, to carry out virtual mediation between those who want to live and those who want to destroy you,” he says, indicating the distance corresponding to the distance between Rome and Kiev. “I thank all those who in Ukraine and with Ukraine is doing everything to save lives, I thank everyone who helps and who is truly there with actions and prayers,” he concludes. (source: Adnkronos, photo: X @ZelenskyyUa)

