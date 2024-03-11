loading…

Ukraine sends ominous warning to NATO over Russian threat. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued an ominous warning to NATO over Russian threats. According to him, cities on the eastern side of NATO could suffer the same fate as Avdiivka and Bakhmut in Ukraine which were destroyed.

This warning came shortly after Sweden became the newest member of the alliance.

“If Russian President Vladimir Putin moves to attack the Baltic states which are also members of NATO, you will bravely defend your people against an enemy who surpasses you both in experience and capabilities,” Kuleba told the Lithuanian news agency; ELTA, Monday (11/3/2024).

“In the end, I think NATO will win,” Kuleba said. “But look at Bakhmut, look at Avdiivka—this is what the Baltic states look like after intense combat operations.”

The cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine are now under Russian control. Bakhmut was captured in May 2023, and Ukrainian forces retreated from Avdiivka in mid-February.

Both cities had been destroyed due to protracted fierce fighting.

“This is what your city will look like. “There will be no more beautiful Vilnius,” he said, referring to the Lithuanian capital.

Several NATO countries are located in the Baltic Sea, including Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania as well as bordering the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Sweden is also located on the Baltic Sea, and became NATO’s newest member last weekend.

NATO has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during its more than two-year war against Russia. But the alliance, and its individual member states, have been clear that NATO is not waging direct war with Russia.