loading…

People walking along the South Bank, in London, England. Photo/REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON – England has been named the second unhappiest country in the world based on a survey conducted by Sapien Labs, a neuroscience foundation.

According to the survey, Britons’ mental health has deteriorated since the coronavirus pandemic, and there are “no signs of recovery yet.”

Published last week, Sapien Labs’ fourth annual report entitled ‘Mental State of the World’ assessed the mental well-being of 419,175 Internet-enabled participants in 71 countries.

The results paint a gloomy picture of English-speaking countries. Of the 71 countries surveyed, Anglophone countries such as the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand were in the bottom quartile, with Britons only happier than Uzbeks.

The survey placed the UK eight places behind Yemen and 12 places behind Ukraine in terms of the overall mental health of its population.

Some 35% of Britons told Sapine Labs they were “depressed or experiencing difficulties,” a figure down just 0.7% since last year, when the UK ranked last.

To determine each country’s overall mental health, the foundation asked individuals 47 questions regarding “mood and outlook,” “social self,” “drive and motivation,” and “adaptability and resilience,” among other categories.

Although Sapien Labs notes the answers to these questions are essentially subjective, other reports have also come to similar conclusions.

Amid a historic decline in living standards, Britain’s Office for National Statistics found in November that Britons experienced a decline in happiness and personal satisfaction in the year ending last March.