This year the war will come at the beginning of the year. The powerful series The Jewish Council, which explores the controversial governance of the Jewish community during the Second World War, launched on NPO1 on Sunday night. This morning saw the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam. Impressive too. During the live check-in, NOS switched to demonstrating outside against the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Due to the war in the Gaza Strip, demonstrators felt this was inappropriate. Museum director Emil Schrijver said in a speech: “The raw global news of war and conflict, as well as the alarming resurgence of anti-Semitism, including in the Netherlands, gives this discovery a poignant context.”

The nose was in different places. Host Rob Trip stood in the courtyard of an abandoned museum and talked with Bart Wallet, a professor of Jewish studies. The main event took place elsewhere, in the Portuguese synagogue, where the king and other high-ranking officials were sitting.

After speeches and lively music, those present were shown a film about a museum 700 meters away, which they did not visit in person. A little strange, but it left room for creative interpretation. Several teenagers took a video tour of the empty museum. They told the story, partly through rehearsed dialogue that was slightly cringe-y (“Nazis hate Jews.” “Well, you can say that”). A tap dancer in a rose-red costume and white shoes tapped in Holland’s Schouwburg to the piano music of murdered Jewish composer Dick Kattenburg. Overall a surprisingly cheerful note. Accordingly, before the Nazis used the theater as a collection point for deportees, it was a theater for entertainment.

Moral touchstone

Never ever. This call was repeated in speeches again and again. The National Holocaust Museum wants to teach a lesson. The intention is for the Shoah to be used as a moral touchstone for solving contemporary problems. No anti-Semitism, as the king interpreted it. Schrijver and Herzog linked the Holocaust to the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel carried out by the anti-Semitic Hamas movement. The Duke was able to connect the Dutch story of the people in hiding with the death of an Israeli major in the Gaza Strip, who was the son of one of the people in hiding.

What about Gaza? Can you compare this to the Shoah? That’s what the protesters outside thought. They stood in front of the museum and shouted at the king, waving Palestinian flags. In Gaza, they discovered, genocide is also happening. A Jewish woman held a banner: “Jews against Israel.” Another demonstrator explained: “The museum advocates that we never look at people that way again, that we never see our fellow human beings as inferior and as animals again.”

The Holocaust should not be misused, Schriever said in his speech. “Don’t do this, anywhere, ever.” But when is this an abuse, and when is it a justified direction? And what if both sides object? In practice, the Shoah often turns out to be too large and intense to serve as material for comparison.

The discovery was made by survivor Rudy Cortissos, who, together with his great-granddaughter, attached a mezuzah (a case containing Torah verses) to the doorpost. The most powerful moments in this program were those in which a human face was given to a colossal historical event. No loud words, no politics – just people left forever, and one person was left behind.

Share Write to the editor