The last episode of the third season of ‘Màkari’, broadcast yesterday on Rai1, was seen by 4,386,000 viewers with a 24.1% share, making it the most watched program of prime time. In second place was ‘The Record Show’ on Canale 5, with 1,998,000 viewers and a 13.1% share. In third place, ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’ on the Nine, with 1,997,000 spectators and a 9.7% share (1,020,000 spectators and 7.4% for the following segment of ‘Il Tavolo’). Fourth place for the Moto GP Qatar Grand Prix on TV8, with 1,150,000 spectators and a 5.7% share. Fifth position for ‘Guess Who Comes to Dinner’ on Rai3, with 980,000 viewers and a 5.1% share.

Following, among other prime time ratings: ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ on Italia 1 (901,000 viewers, 5.2% share), ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on Rai2 ( respectively, 671,000 spectators, share 3.2%, and 656,000 spectators, share 3.4%), ‘Zona Bianca’ on Rete4 (556,000 spectators, share 4.1%), ‘Eden – A Planet to Save’ on La7 (356,000 spectators, share 1.8% ).

In the late evening, it is worth mentioning the excellent debut of the Oscar Night on Rai1: ‘Oscars – La Notte in Diretta’ was seen by 1,905,000 spectators with a 15.7% share, in the first part broadcast from 11.33pm to 11.55pm, and from 900,000 viewers with a 15.2% share, up to 1.59 (the hourly limit of daily readings).

In the afternoon, excellent ratings for ‘Amici’ by Maria De Filippi, which totaled 3,580,000 spectators with a 25.2% share. On the same network, ‘Verissimo’ obtained 2,608,000 viewers with a 20.5% share, in the first part, and 2,400,000 viewers with a 17.4% share, in the second part. On Rai1 ‘Domenica In’ recorded 2,217,000 spectators (14.6% share) in the presentation (broadcast from 2.01pm to 2.30pm), 2,396,000 spectators (16.7% share) in the first part, 2,598,000 spectators (19.8% share) in the second part and 2,300,000 spectators (share 17.7%) in the last part. Following, again on Rai1, ‘Da Noi… A Ruota Libera’ was seen by 2,034,000 spectators with a 15.2% share.