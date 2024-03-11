Fiumicino, March 11, 2024 – “Every woman has a story, each story is unique, like the one who tells it… On March 8, 2024, our hearts traveled together, riding waves of feelings that saw us cry, laughed and hugged. between a napkin and a mimosa…” This is what the Tuttikuna Association states in a letter sent to Ruetir, describing the beauty and great significance of the event organized on the occasion of International Women’s Day “Women’s Stories – Tell Yourself”. and you will be welcome” (read here).

“We are special,” says the association, “unique, we must be rewarded every day and we must put this in our heads, we move mountains in silence and the demonstration of STORIE DI DONNE managed to give us part of this awareness, because despite our stories, pain, tears, we were reborn and are being reborn every day, as some of us said.

There were many men present, police, institutions and the Senator of the Republic, Esther Mieli, who delicately tiptoed in and tiptoed out, demonstrating that supporting women is also about simply listening to them. And this time we will bring with us an indelible memory – concludes Tuttikuna – of the energy that is created every time we come together, and we are sure that next year we will talk even more, because silence kills, and we we want to live…Freely! »

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.