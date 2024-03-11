Suara.com – A pizza restaurant from Bangkok, Massilia Cucina Italiana, may be familiar to Italian culinary lovers. This restaurant has won many prestigious awards such as Top 50 Pizza in the World 2023, Top 50 Pizza in Asia Pacific 2023, The Michelin Guide 2020, Gambero Rosso Award, and Best Service Asia Pacific 2023.

The good news is, the restaurant is now open in Indonesia. Massilia Cucina Italiana offers a wide selection of pizza menus that can be tailored to taste, and serves a no pork, no lard and no alcohol menu which is suitable for enjoying with family, friends and colleagues. Starting from Carnivora (Meat Lover Pizza) to Calabria Spicy Salami Pizza, as well as Black Truffle Pizza which is tempting with its creamy and crispy combination of beef bacon and the aroma of Italian truffle.

“We want to invite Italian culinary lovers to explore the taste of Italian Gourmet Pizza by using the best quality artisanal ingredients from Italy in each dish,” said Massilia Italiana Cucina Brand Manager, Dede Yusuf Fadilah in his statement.

Authentic Gourmet Italian Pizza. (Special Doc.)

He explained that they maintain authentic Italian flavors, our pizza dough is fermented for more than 72 hours to create a pizza texture that is creamy, soft and easy to digest.

“Each of our pizzas is baked in a special pizza oven imported directly from Italy and wood-fired to bring out the essence of different flavors and a distinctive, mouth-watering aroma.”

Apart from pizza, this restaurant also serves other dishes such as Eggplant Parmigiana, Dentice Alla Mediterranea, and various pasta options such as Rigatoni Napoli Ragu, Ravioli Al Porcini, and King Prawn Tagliolini. For dessert, the sweet and fresh Panna Cotta Ananas E Lamponi could be the perfect choice.

Massilia Cucina Italiana is located at Arena Square, Jl. Gen. Gatot Subroto plot 55-56. This restaurant is not just a culinary destination, but is also part of a culinary oasis with a large green area and various other exclusive restaurants from Arena Group, such as Seribu Rasa (Indonesia and Southeast Asia), Greyhound Cafe (Thai), and Gyu-Shige ( Japan).