Trump unstoppable, Europe and China worried

Now not even the judges, those of the Supreme Court (some elected during Trump’s presidency) seem to be determined to stop the tycoon from his new run for the presidency of the United States. The polls are favorable to him and his challenger, although vigorous and strong in the results of the Bideneconomics, frankly does not seem to worry him. While foreign governments are much more worried and fear some improvised choice by the potential new president. Former president who did not hide some of his “worrying” ideas about his possible actions in the event of victory. The guidelines indicated by many observers for America to remain world leader are based on two pillars: an ever-increasing bond with Europe through NATO, and the defense of US bases in Asia to limit China and above all the pressures of some powers including Russia to influence the Middle East and Central Asia. Well Joe Biden has a clear idea of ​​following these lines while Trump makes no secret of wanting to drastically change course.

Trump unstoppable, worrying signs of changes in American foreign policy

And worrying signs are being seen every day. On the one hand, while the President applauds Sweden’s entry into the Alliance, on the other, the tycoon meets Orban, an inconvenient “Nato” partner and friend of Putin. If Biden’s critical point (aside from ducks and flops) was the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, there were many positive points in foreign policy: from commitment to NATO, to new alliances in Asia, to military aid to Ukraine and support for Israel. However, support is always conditional on the request of the two states, Palestinian and Israeli. In the Trump presidency, however, international agreements on climate change (restored by Biden and which would still be at risk), on the deployment of troops, on trade and on nuclear weapons have been cancelled. And even more disturbing is that the tycoon has become dangerously close to Putin and the North Korean dictator.

Trump unstoppable, the latest “shots” that give shivers

Trump’s recent phrases (hopefully only from the election campaign) send shivers: Russia can do whatever it wants with Ukraine, I’ll end the war in 24 hours, what to do with NATO members who don’t pay, no more foreign aid but only loans. A nightmare prospect for many governments, especially considering that as he can no longer be re-elected, the new President, to please voters, could upset important international rules, breaking many relations with European allies. And then the duties on cars. Trump could ask for duties on the import of European cars of 10% in general and even more on Chinese ones and on Chinese products in general. After all, how would he make sense of his MAGA (Make America Great Again). In short, an iron fist against the allies and against all Chinese supremacy (which the tycoon has always said he wants to reduce) and a wink at dictators like Putin and the North Korean who at the time said he was “in love”. The crackdown on illegal immigrants would resume given that the problem has increased in recent years and Trump has been able to turn it into a knife edge to use against his rival. Of course, in the polarized country, one part wants the return of the lion Trump, but the other part and above all the world around North America is restless and worried about his return. There is only one problem: no one is able to prevent these very important elections from slipping into an abyss whose size is unknown.

Argentina’s president, the ultraliberal Javier Milei, can expect a closer relationship. The real estate tycoon spoke of him in glowing terms and promised to visit Argentina. Instead, he would resume hostility towards Cuba. During his mandate, Trump concluded the rapprochement towards the island started at the time of his predecessor, Barack Obama.