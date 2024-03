Fiumicino, March 11, 2024 – On the evening of Sunday, March 10, a tragedy occurred in Torrimpietra, north of Fiumicino. As far as we know, a driver making a delivery to Fiumicino was killed when he was hit by his own car, possibly parked without the handbrake on (but investigators are still looking into the dynamics). The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Police, firefighters and 118 medical workers were on the scene, but nothing could be done to the man.