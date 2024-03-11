Stock market, Tim collapses after board of directors and integration of the plan

After the extraordinary board meeting and the integration of the 2024-2026 ‘Free to Run’ industrial plan released this morning, Monday 11 March, in which Tim confirms the guidance and makes it known that the net cash flow is expected to be around 500 million euros in 2026 , while the pro-forma net debt, after the Netco operation, is expected to be around 7.5 billion euros at the end of 2024, the stock collapses again on Piazza Affari. After an upward opening (the TLC company recorded a +3.15% to 0.229 euros and then fell slightly to 2.6%), before mid-session the stock left over 7% on the ground.

On the rest of the Milanese price list, energy is contrasted with Enel +0.98%, Terna +0.29%, Eni -0.05% and Saipem -1.23%. Inwit did well at +0.62% and Campari at +0.48%, while the banking sector lost with Intesa -1.77%, Bper -2.29%, Mps -3.37% and Banco Bpm -2%. A2a also fell to -2.54%.