Tim’s CEO Pietro Labriola

Tim, debt remains the specter that scares the markets

We are far – and fortunately – from the communication error invoked by Chiara Ferragni for the Balocco affair. Yet there is something incredible about what is happening with Tim. Brief summary: on Thursday CEO Pietro Labriola presents an industrial plan to 2026 which explains how the transfer of the network will be integrated into the new creature, the famous SerCo, which will only deal with services. At 9 am the stock is trading at 0.27 euros per share, 24 hours later the stock market opens with a consolidated loss of almost 25%: a quarter of the value is burned.

Labriola tries to cut it short in the call with journalists: the plan was not understood, the analysts’ fault. But over the weekend an urgent board of directors is convened to try to understand how to integrate the plan itself and patch it up. The mission initially seems accomplished, with the stock gaining almost three percentage points this morning. Then something goes wrong and the markets witness a new collapse, with peaks of -8% before recovering. What happens? The point is that among the slides of the industrial plan there is one which certifies that the debt, after the transfer of the network, will rise again by 2026 before stabilising.

And then someone wonders: but if the debt is rising, why did they choose to sell the network? A strategic asset that could have reinvigorated the company – burdened by almost 30 billion in debt. The answer is that it is largely an obsolete, copper infrastructure that is of little value. Yet it is sold for almost 20 billion euros, i.e. five times the capitalization of Tim. The same Americans from KKR who should get their hands on the network by the summer had offered 11 billion for the entire ex-Telecom, while they then had to shell out just under double that. This network must not be so impoverished.

What happens now? We are moving towards a fiery board of directors renewal. The French of Vivendi, who shouldn’t present their own list, obviously have a poisonous tooth. They wrote down their stake in Tim to 0.21 euros per share, effectively a cut of almost 90% since the beginning of their adventure in Telecom. A real bloodbath. And the opposition of Arnaud De Puyfontaine and his partners to the sale of the network and the change of company name – so much so as to involve the lawyers and ask for an extraordinary, rather than ordinary, meeting – is starting to show that it was not entirely unrealized. Now the French have lost patience and know that they remain heavily in the black despite the devaluation in Telecom. Having free hands on the board of directors should guarantee a competitive advantage. The problem is that if even by selling the network you can’t revive Tim, then there really is a problem.

Labriola said he was available to negotiate M&A and evaluate strategic mergers. But at the moment the only one that should be successful is the one between Vodafone Italia and Fastweb. Iliad continues to gain market share. And Tim doesn’t have many options. Let’s not forget, among other things, that from next year he will no longer be the title sponsor of Serie A football (which will pass to Eni) and other marketing initiatives will be scaled back. Here, the risk is that of proceeding with a maxi-operation which however is not decisive. Also because, after the network, there would be few strategic assets left. Let’s fasten our seat belts.