She thought she could negotiate this with her landlord. That he will return the deposit after the lease expires. It turned out differently. She received nothing at all. Only an additional fee of almost 1000 euros. According to the landlord, utility bills are overdue. So she can whistle and demand her bail. And she did not receive any justification for these expenses.

Meredith, whose last name she does not want to mention in the newspapers for privacy reasons, has always paid her rent regularly. About 800 euros for an apartment of almost fifty square meters. From homeowner Delta Vastgoed, who owns property in The Hague Seeheldenbuurt. Large mansions divided into small apartments. Meredith knew the landlord didn’t have the best reputation. Complaints about maintenance – leaks, broken central heating, faulty toilet – received little response. When snow water flowed down the walls through a gutter in winter, she had to contact the neighbors above. “Otherwise, you’ll have to look for another place to live,” she received a message from the landlord via the app.

Slumlords in the city: Since July last year, the Good Land Tenure Act has given municipalities the opportunity to address this problem. From refusing landlord permission to imposing penalties for actions such as excessive deposits, unclear service charges or key money. But Meredith was alone when she wanted her deposit back. Like many other tenants who, according to Woonbond, experience the same practice: poor service and intimidating behavior when a tenant complains.

The Hague municipal council member Samir Araoui (GroenLinks-PvdA) calls this “abuse” in questions to the council. “Criminal behavior and that’s how it should be approached,” said Vincent Thepass (GroenLinks), one of the questioners. Meredith’s landlord, Delta Wastgoed, is specifically mentioned in these questions as one of many landlords who have made tenant abuse “standard practice.” Delta Vastgoed knows nothing, says Delta’s Robert Vollebregt. “We have been renting in The Hague for forty years and if there is one thing we are faced with, it is the unfounded statements of the rental committee. Tenants are almost always nearby.”

This problem can be solved with the help of a new law, says a Woonbond representative. “But then there has to be enforcement. But in The Hague, as in most cities, this almost never happens. So slumlords still have a free hand.” The representative of the responsible councilor Martin Balster (PvdA) confirms this limited enforcement. “We are waiting for the Affordable Rent Act so we can enforce prohibitively high rents throughout the city.” Although, according to Balster, progress can already be made: “Seven fines have been issued due to intimidation or inflated bail, 130 applications – mainly due to intimidation – and another 20 cases are being processed.” Meanwhile, some landlords have spontaneously reduced rents and maintenance plans are being submitted more frequently because otherwise the municipality would not issue a rental permit, the spokesman said.

It was no use for Meredith in Seeheldenbuurt. She had to return the deposit of 1,590 euros alone. She had no right to legal assistance. And to prove she was right, she had to initiate two proceedings. One was on the Lease Committee, which makes binding decisions when there are conflicts over lease costs or maintenance obligations due to maintenance costs. She succeeded in declaring the landlord insolvent due to unexpectedly high maintenance costs.

In addition, she had to file a lawsuit in district court to get her deposit back. Once the hearing was scheduled, Delta asked for the hearing to be adjourned. “They started stretching out, waiting for me to give up.”

On the eve of the hearing, the Rent Assessment Committee proved her right. He concluded that very little of the justification for the cost of services was correct. But when it came to my case, there was no one on the other side. After which they were postponed again.” Another delay.

A district court judge ruled in Meredith’s favor last September. But that didn’t mean she got her deposit back, so she had to call a bailiff. “I eventually got my money back under threat of arrest.”

Training, threats, poor service and almost no enforcement from the municipality: the residents of De Pionier can talk about it. This former office building, located near Hollands Spoor station, has been converted into a nine-storey residential development. The De Pionier complex has approximately 180 residential apartments with an area of ​​just over twenty square meters each. In 2022, the owner was named Slum Landlord of the Year, a national award for the worst landlord launched by SP Youth.

