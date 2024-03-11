“Who, oh, who sacrifices himself for Super Earth?” In February, it seemed like everyone on the gaming Internet was ready to give up their virtual lives. Sci-fi shooter Helldivers 2 is a surprise megahit with crowded servers.

Review of the game Helldivers 2.

Door: Arrowhead Game Studios

For: PC, PlayStation 5

Anyone who turns on the game will understand why. Thick Sauce Starship Troopers does a lot – this game copies the gimmick of the cult satirical hit (1997) directed by Paul Verhoeven. Stealing is shameless, as is charm. From the first minutes you are immersed in a similar atmosphere of buzzing propaganda films. This then affects everything, including the pleasurable simple action of increasing your adrenaline levels.

You (along with three other sufferers on your team) play as Helldiver, an elite soldier who fights on the front lines against robots and insect-like aliens. Your life? It does not matter. While other games give you the illusion that you come back to life after death, Helldivers makes it clear: “your” dead soldier is simply replaced with new cannon fodder. Come on, keep playing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ahx35iVJn10

Over the course of fifteen- to forty-minute matches, you and your teammates run across the battlefield searching for enemy bases, vital information, and other military objectives. The enemy is everywhere and shows no mercy. Secret tip: You can tell your battleship to drop bombs by entering codes, but you can just as easily hit your companions. Oh yes. It’s their fault, they shouldn’t have gone there.

Something about this ever-present, painful lightness works very well. Especially when combined with dangerous shooting and enough mission variety to keep every game interesting. Also ironic: every gaming giant in the world is currently trying to create a successful online game that will appeal to the general public. As they fail one after another, a small Swedish studio, Arrowhead Game Studios, makes off with the loot. Super-Earth triumphs – as always.

