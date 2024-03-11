The Easter holidays are getting closer and closer, however, before that, basic education students will have a long weekend.

That is, kindergarten, primary and secondary students will rest on Friday the 15th, Saturday the 16th, Sunday the 17th, Monday the 18th and finally return to classes on Tuesday the 19th.

Why will there be no classes on March 15?

Basic education students did not attend classes on March 15, because this day is marked on the official calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

Due to the above, administrative staff will not report to work either, and March 15 is part of one of the three days dedicated to the “Administrative Discharge” within the school year.

These days are so that teachers and administrators can dedicate themselves to the academic evaluation of students.

On this day, teachers will grade their students’ exams, review their work, and upload the grades to the SEP digital system, so that parents can later review this information.

Why will there be no classes on March 18?

Due to the commemoration of the Birth of Benito Juárez, on March 21, the mandatory rest period is extended to Monday the 18th of the same month.

Therefore, students will be able to enjoy a long weekend before the Easter holidays.

