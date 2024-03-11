loading…

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has banned breaking the fast in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has banned breaking the fast in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan. The reason is to maintain cleanliness in the mosque environment.

In Saudi Arabia, the start of Ramadan falls on Monday (11/3/2024) after the new moon was seen in the kingdom.

The ban from Prince Mohammed bin Salman was conveyed by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs in a series of instructions to mosque employees last week.

The instruction restricts imams and muezzins from collecting financial contributions for breaking the fast and bans breaking the fast inside mosques while raising concerns about cleanliness.

“The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah and Islamic Guidance issued a number of instructions regarding mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan 1445 H,” said the ministry’s notification which was shared on X.

“The ministry emphasizes to imams and muezzins in various regions of the kingdom not to collect financial donations for projects to break the fast for fasting people and other projects,” the instruction continued.

“And that the project of breaking the fast should not be carried out inside the mosque due to attention to its cleanliness, so a proper place must be prepared for this in the courtyard of the mosque, without making a temporary room or tent or the like for this purpose.”

