The Taycan Turbo GT’s interior is especially bare in real life if you specify the Weissach package.

My dear colleague @RubenPriest was recently able to tell you about the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. This is the new top model of the electric Porsche. First there was a small facelift, now our editor-in-chief @michaelras is currently in Leipzig to see the car in real life.

Now we’ll dive deeper into the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. For the first time, you can order Weissach on the Taycan. It was once available as an option on the Porsche 918 Spyder and has since been an option on the 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS.

Weissach package

Conceptually, these cars are a little more hardcore than the Taycan, but Porsche has done a good job. The Weissach package doesn’t cost you extra, but you get a lot in return. Or, well, you gain little and therefore lose more kilograms!

In this regard, the days of the Porsche 968 Club Sport and Lamborghini Diablo SV seem to be returning. At the time, you didn’t have to pay anything extra for these two cleaner versions. Our editor-in-chief and big boss @michaelras is busy with the camera right now.

InteriorTaycan Turbo GT

We asked him to zoom in on the back seat for a moment. Or at least a space where you can expect it. Even though it is naked, it is beautifully finished. Throughout we see carbon fiber and RaceTex, two of the highest quality materials for the interior. The front seats are also made entirely of carbon.

The Taycan Turbo GT Weissach package also features lighter wheels (minus 10 kilograms) and lighter brakes (minus 2 kilograms). In general, all measures (plus modernization) should lead to a weight reduction of 60 kg. Therefore, following a diet will also help improve your power to weight ratio.

PC confusion

Speaking of horses, the Taycan Turbo GT has 789 hp. and 1340 Nm. The car gets this power and torque anytime, anywhere. If you turn on Launch Control, you’ll have over a thousand horses at your disposal (1,034 hp to be exact), and then there’s a super-short 2-second acceleration period where you’ll have 1,108 hp. But think of it as a 789 hp car. with a surprise, and then how about a car with 1108 hp.

Now we’re especially curious about how the Porsche performs in corners. The standard Taycan is already great and promises to be a very entertaining drive. With hundreds of super-fast electric vehicles on the market, speed isn’t something that will set you apart. These are good driving characteristics. We look forward to test driving it when the Zuffenhausers have it ready!

This article “What the Taycan Turbo GT’s interior looks like in real life” first appeared on Ruetir.