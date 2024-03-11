Suara.com – The Formula 1 or F1 Saudi Arabian GP race in Jeddah last week (10/3/2024) presented an exciting treat, because the debut land jet racer who replaced Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) performed perfectly.

As Ferrari’s youngest F1 driver ever, as well as making a direct achievement in his first appearance, Ollie Bearman received praise from a number of important people from the highest caste of single seater motorsport. Starting from Toto Wolff to Helmut Marko, both of whom are competitors.

The 18 year old young racer is none other than Oliver Bearman or often known as Ollie Bearman. Born in Chelmsford, southeast London, England, United Kingdom, he was a substitute driver for the Scuderia Ferrari team, because Carlos Sainz was ill and had an appendectomy.

Three young drivers chat ahead of the F1 Saudi Arabia GP: Oliver Bearman (left), Charles Leclerc (back to camera), and George Russell [picture courtesy of Oliver Bearman].

Become a reserve driver or substitute or backup, Ollie Bearman was notified in such a short time. That was the condition he described in the sentence, “Before going to sleep, I was still imagining tomorrow’s Formula 2 (F1) race from P10, but when I woke up I was told that I would be involved in the F1 race.”

It was precisely when he was told last minutes and Oliver Bearman was able to reach seventh place on the F1 Saudi Arabia GP race day by starting in P11 that made various land jet racing circles shocked: if he was told suddenly that was how he would appear, especially if he was deployed not as a replacement. Of course the results are even more charming!

This is the reason why Oliver Bearman received massive praise. Fellow drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris came to congratulate him in parc ferme. Meanwhile teammate Charles Leclerc was also impressed with his performance.

However, something made Oliver Bearman stunned. Namely the incident where Lewis Hamilton had to be physical, pulling him out of the cockpit!

Quoted from Autosport, Ollie Bearman said that Lewis Hamilton had to pull him out of the land jet. But not in a negative context.

“Basically, Lewis literally had to pull me out of the car because I was having difficulty standing up on my own. This help is truly physical. “In a race like this – one of the lowest degraded tracks of the season and one of the highest G laterals – the energy consumed over 50 laps is really draining,” said Oliver Bearman.

Lewis Hamilton and his mother, Carmen Lockhart [picture courtesy of Lewis Hamilton/Instagram].

“I grew up with these cool drivers racing, so how exciting and fun it is to now be able to share the race track with them. “I am very proud to get recognition from them, that I competed with them,” said Oliver Bearman with all humility.

As Ferrari’s reserve driver, whose duties included carrying out testing with Scuderia Ferrari, as well as reaching the first Free Practice with the Haas team, Oliver Bearman was only told that he had to replace Carlos Sainz for a short time.

“I was surprised, because to be honest, it doesn’t feel any different from any other race. Only the start of the race is a little different from F2. Once the lights come on, we have to focus on what’s around us. Whatever happens, I try to stay calm, especially in situations like this. We knew the race was coming soon, so I remained calm and let it happen,” said Ollie Bearman, with his calm style which is starting to become famous among F1 people.