The former tronista of Men and Women and his girlfriend would no longer be together. It seems that Andrea Damante and Elisa Visari have broken up: many clues would lead to an almost certain confirmation

It seems like it’s definitely over now. The couple would have broken up. Andrea Damante and Elisa Visari have broken up. Now the rumors no longer leave room for doubt. The former tronista of Men and Women and his girlfriend would no longer be together. The model has already decided to get back on track: apparently she is seeing herself with Simone Susinna, a former castaway from the Island of the Famous.

There are several clues that in recent days have led fans to believe that perhaps something was wrong. The former tronista and his girlfriend, with whom he had been linked for several years, had first of all stopped following each other on social media.

Those directly involved would neither confirm nor deny. But the news has spread a lot in the last few hours. And it seems that she has already decided to end the relationship, consoling herself with another man.

Apparently Elisa Visari has already started dating another person. It would be the former castaway of L’Isola dei Famosi Simone Susinna. He too is single again after his brief affair with singer Anitta.

Someone would have seen Elisa and Simone together at the disco, kissing passionately. Perhaps this is the sign that the relationship with Andrea Damante is definitively over. And why did it end?

Andrea Damante and Elisa Visari broke up and does she really have someone else?

To give rise to this gossip there would also be some images published by Simone Susinna who has returned single on TikTok. Here she was wearing a gray sweatshirt with holes, which was then seen on Visari shortly after, in a video in which she sings Tutto qui by Gazzelle.

Andrea, on the other hand, was seen having fun at the disco without his girlfriend. In short, both would have already moved on and are preparing to live a new life, perhaps alongside other people. Who knows if they will ever confirm or deny, explaining, in the event of a breakup, also the reasons for the end of their relationship.